HHS receives 100 unaccompanied migrant children into Michigan facility

Young minors lie inside a pod at the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley run by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), in Donna, Texas, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. The minors are housed by the hundreds in eight pods that are about 3,200 square feet in size. Many of the pods had more than 500 children in them. The Biden administration on Tuesday for the first time allowed journalists inside its main detention facility at the border for migrant children, revealing a severely overcrowded tent structure where more than 4,000 kids and families were crammed into pods and the youngest kept in a large play pen with mats on the floor for sleeping.(AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills,Pool)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – The Starr Commonwealth Emergency Intake Site (EIS) in Albion, Michigan received unaccompanied children for the first time Monday.

In an effort to move unaccompanied children out of U.S. Customs and Border Protection facilities, the Biden Administration’s Starr Commonwealth EIS in Albion, Michigan received approximately 100 children.

The children will receive a medical check, and be provided with basic necessities such as clothing, toiletries, food, and a place to rest.

The Starr Commonwealth EIS will shelter boy ages 5-17 and has a potential capacity of 240 beds.

Children ages 17 and under who are unaccompanied by parents or other legal guardians and who have no lawful immigration status in the United States (unaccompanied children) and apprehended by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) are transferred to the care and custody of the HHS Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR).

As of April 9, about 16,941 children are in ORR care.

Last Thursday, the Delphi EIS in Donna, Texas received 375 unaccompanied children, ages 13-17. The facility has a potential capacity of 1,500 beds.

Other Emergency Intake Sites and Influx Care Facilities: