Hershey recalls chocolate shell topping due to undeclared almonds

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Thursday, the Hershey Company announced a voluntary recall of a single lot of Hershey’s Chocolate Shell Topping in a 7.25-oz. bottle with a UPC code of 346000.

According to a news release from the FDA, Hershey learned that 1,700 bottles were incorrectly filled with Heath Shell Topping which is made with almonds.

Hershey said they issued the voluntary recall to protect public health. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.

Hershey said the products were shipped nationwide between April 15 and May 3, 2021, and bear the product code 25JSAS1.

Hershey’s Chocolate Shell Topping products purchased before April 15, 2021, are not included in this recall. No other Shell Topping flavors or products distributed by Hershey are involved in this situation.

Hershey has instructed all retailers that received the affected product to immediately remove it from store shelves.

Hershey asks the public to contact their consumer relations for a full refund by calling 1-866-528-6848.