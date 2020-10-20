Here we go again! Cold front coming to the RGV.









Tis the season for missed opportunity when it comes to cold fronts this far south. So often a well advertised blast of cold air comes up short.

This time things are looking pretty darn good. Several forecast models, the computer forecasts, are pointing to a significant cold front dropping across Texas Sunday through Tuesday of next week.

The panhandle could see temperatures in the 20’s with some light snow while the threat of sleet and flurries will push through Wichita Falls and maybe Dallas.

For the Valley the story is a bit different. The front will slide through early Tuesday. The high temperature of 76 degrees will be in the morning as daytime temperatures fall to the low 60’s by late afternoon. Overnight lows will bottom out in the low 50’s for Wednesday morning for a wonderful cool snap in the air.

There is a 30% for rain and rumbles along, and ahead of, the cold front overnight Monday into Tuesday morning but nothing severe is expected so far.