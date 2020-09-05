Here are the numbers of COVID-19 cases at Texas universities

An empty classroom at UT’s McComb’s school of business, with green stickers on desks alerting students which desks to use. August 25, 2020. (KXAN Photo/ Alyssa Goard).

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Many Texas colleges and universities have already begun classes for the unique first new semester during the COVID-19 pandemic — and the numbers of positive cases have started rolling in.

Here are the numbers of coronavirus cases for a few Lone Star State institutions (which include total positive cases overall, some are considered recovered), according to a recent New York Times article, in addition to the school COVID-19 dashboards:

University of Texas Austin

601 cases

The UT Austin COVID-19 Dashboard shows that as of now, the cases include 413 students and 188 faculty/staff.

St. Edward’s University

1 case

Back in July, St. Edward’s announced it would mail COVID-19 test kits to all students and staff before their arrival through a partnership with Austin-area Everlywell.

Austin Community College district

12 cases

Texas State University

291 cases

Of these cases, 255 are students and 36 are faculty/staff, the Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard shows.

Southwestern University

5 cases

Texas A&M University

747 cases

According to the Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard, there have been 747 positive cases since August 8.

Baylor University

824 cases

Baylor University has administered nearly 4,000 tests in the past week and 258 of those came back positive, the Baylor University COVID-19 Dashboard indicates.

University of Texas at San Antonio

5 cases

Stephen F. Austin University

42 cases

University of Houston

190 cases

Click here for the University of Houston’s COVID-19 page.

Texas Tech University

717 cases

As of Sept. 4, Texas Tech University’s COVID-19 Dashboard shows the cases include 636 students and 81 employees.

For some of the above numbers, case numbers are only as recent Sept. 2, which is the currently available data and is reported by the NYT. Where indicated, the case numbers are as indicated by the school’s COVID-19 dashboard and its latest reported numbers.

The New York Times reports that as of Sept. 3, there are over 51,000 cases at over 1,020 institutions in the U.S. — and at least 60 deaths.