Heavy rain expected this week in the RGV, authorities warn public about potential flooding

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO)—The National Weather Service in Brownsville says an upper-level disturbance forming across South Texas could bring heavy rainfall to the Rio Grande Valley this week.

Brownsville police are asking residents to be prepared for the possibility of flooding in certain areas.

“We would like to remind the public not to drive through high water areas and to use caution when driving,” said Brownsville police in a written statement.

More accidents occur on the roadway during rain, and police ask the public to stay home and only to go out if needed.

“If you do plan to leave and drive during the rainy weather, please leave with enough time to drive slower than usual. Reducing your speed by 10 MPH can reduce your probability of being involved in an accident by 50%,” said Brownsville police.

If you happen to notice your vehicle is hydroplaning, you will need to release the gas, and do not brake.

Let your vehicle slow down and start to adjust your wheel towards the direction of the hydroplane.

Once your vehicle gains traction then you readjust your wheel slowly to get back on the lane.

“Driving safety is an important part of Brownsville and we ask for everyone to use their best judgment and be very cautious,” said police.