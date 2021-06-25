Heavy rain expected next week in the RGV

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)—The Valley Storm Team is tracking sunny, hot conditions to start the weekend, but that will transition to a more wet weather pattern starting on Sunday.

High pressure will bring hot, sunny weather for Friday afternoon and Saturday.

Look for temperatures in the mid to upper 90s in the lower and mid-Valley and near 100 degrees in the upper Valley.

That high pressure will break down on Sunday allowing for the return of shower activity.

On Sunday, an area of low pressure will develop out of the Bay of Campeche, bring heavy to very heavy tropical downpours.

Sunday and Monday will see widely scattered tropical downpours and thunderstorms.

Storms will become for widespread on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

While we haven’t seen significant widespread rainfall since the end of May, nuisance flooding threat will increase throughout the week with several inches of rain possible throughout the week.

Currently, this does not look like a significant flood event, but we could see this area of low pressure linger through much of the week. At this point, it is too early to know the exact rainfall totals.