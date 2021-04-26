Heat indices to surpass 100° in the Rio Grande Valley ahead of end of week storm system

by: Chris Ramirez

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)—Expect weather conditions to turn muggy this week with increasing atmospheric moisture levels with high temperatures in the middle 90s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Also, dangerous heat indices or “feels like” temperatures are expected to surpass the 100° mark from McAllen to Rio Grande City.

As temperatures will be dangerously hot, stay hydrated and exercise heat safety measures. As a reminder for vehicle heat safety, remember to “Look before you lock”.

For the end of the week, we are going to have to keep an eye on an incoming storm system that will bring a cold front with increased rain chances. The possibility of a strong storm or two is not out of the question.

Relief from the heat is in store as this week’s cold front will bring cooler temperatures. Highs for the end of the week will only reach the 80s. Overnight lows will be in the 60s.

Even though the entire valley could experience scattered showers, the GFS weather model is keeping heavier rain out toward the west in Starr county.

We saw slight improvements in drought conditions with portions of Hildago County downgraded from severe to extreme drought conditions. Portions of Starr County have been downgraded from Exceptional to Extreme.

