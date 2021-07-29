Heartfelt video shows dog reuniting with owner at local shelter

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Palm Valley Animal Society witnessed the heartwarming reunion of an owner and his dog at the local shelter.

The man surrendered the dog, Brandy, in April because he was sick. However, he recovered just in time for to help PVAS.

This week the shelter was overcapacity, and the man went back to go pick up Brandy.

The video shows the moment Brandy walks up to her owner, recognizes him, and excitedly wags its tail side to side.

PVAS announced that the shelter is at capacity and is asking the community to foster, adopt or volunteer.

For more information contact PVAS at info@pvastx.org.