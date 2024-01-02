EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edinburg is joining a community health challenge aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles across the Rio Grande Valley.

Challenge RGV is a weight-loss and lifestyle change initiative that will now be expanding to Hidalgo County residents in light of the new collaboration with the City of Edinburg.

“We are excited to welcome The Challenge-RGV to our city and provide our residents with an incredible opportunity for positive, sustainable lifestyle changes,” Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza Jr. said.

The initiative will provide Hidalgo County residents with the tools and opportunities to make healthy lifestyle changes throughout a three-month period.

Over the course of three months, participants have free access to gyms, exercise classes, health screenings, cooking classes, and outdoor fitness opportunities.

“The Challenge-RGV aligns perfectly with our vision for a healthier Edinburg. By fostering a culture of wellness and providing accessible resources, we aim to inspire positive transformations in the lives of our residents,” Garza continued.

Upper Valley residents can register to participate in The Challenge RGV at 9 a.m., Saturday Jan. 27 at Edinburg City Hall located on 415 W. University Dr.

The City of Brownsville is also bringing the initiative for lower Valley residents to join.

Registration for Cameron County residents who want to participate in this year’s Challenge RGV is scheduled for 9 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 20 at Linear Park located on E. 7th St. and Harrison in Brownsville.