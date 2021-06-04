TikTok user hospitalized after ‘dry scooping’ pre-workout supplement

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – The act of taking a dry scoop of pre-workout and chasing it with water is nothing new, but when you pair influencers and curious TikTokers, results can range from playful to life-threatening.

Some in the fitness world will try to cut the wait time between consuming pre-workout and their workout by taking a shot of dry pre-workout powder, instead of diluting it in water as instructed.

Others prefer the method, known online as ‘dry scooping,’ for the convenience of not having to clean anything after and the speed at which you can get it over with if you’re on the go.

While science cannot back up the claims made about pre-workout entering your system faster or more effectively with this method, it is becoming a staple in the vlogs of fitness influencers.

As things go on the internet, what is trendy gets replicated, and that is also nothing new.

Some can remember how the cinnamon challenge of 2012 made its rounds on YouTube.

When it comes to consuming, it is always best to approach with caution.

One TikTok user saID she took a dry scoop of pre-workout after seeing it online and ended up in the hospital.

After Briatney Portillo’s, 20, experience, she posted a video with a clown face filter that read, “When you do a dry pre-workout scoop for the first time knowing that you don’t consume caffeine regularly and end up in the hospital for a heart attack.”

Online reports say Portillo is doing fine now and was told by doctors to avoid caffeine, but she said she posted about her experience to caution others about following TikTok trends.

Registered Dietitian, Danielle Hamilton, said it is recommended you speak to a dietician before consuming pre-workout.

“If people need pre-workout or believe they benefit, definitely follow intake instructions on the label,” said Hamilton. “Supplements are not regulated by the FDA, and should consult a medical provider or registered dietitian before taking them.”

Hamilton adds supplements approved by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) may be a better option.

“There are safer supplement’s out there that are approved by sports organizations such as NCAA, they have ‘NSF Certified Sport’ or “Informed Choice or Informed Spot” labels on them.”