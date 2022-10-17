McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Texas College medical and surgical nursing students are offering free weekly wellness checkups to students and staff members this fall semester at the Pecan campus in McAllen.

Participants will have their weight, height blood pressures and blood sugar levels checked by STC nursing students under the supervision of Nursing and Allied Health faculty.

Jada De Leon, a third-level nursing student, shares how accessibility can make a difference to a person’s health.

“I think this is important to the students since we don’t always have time or resources to get our wellness checks,” De Leon said. “It’s already here on campus so you won’t have to go to a doctor’s office and wait hours.”

Campus community members can also expect to learn about exercise, health guidelines and recommendations from the American Diabetes Associate (ADA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) at their wellness check-up.

“Checkups are really important, especially because most students are under stress after COVID,” Deepa Biju, STC Nursing Instructor said. “There is a lot of unemployment as well and health issues in the Rio Grande Valley, so this is an opportunity to check ourselves and take care of myself.”

STC nursing students have previously done community programs in nursing homes, educating patients about diabetes and hypertension. This is the first time the students are doing wellness checkups on campus.

“I think it’s been welcomed because so far we’ve had around 20 patients, both students and staff,” Manju Joseph, Associate Degree in Nursing Instructor said. “One of the staff members said she felt better after learning her blood sugar was good because of her family history of diabetes.”

The wellness checkups are hosted from 8 a.m. to noon every Wednesday at the Jag Room located in Building K, room 2.802 at the STC Pecan campus.