Eight Cameron County employees test positive for COVID-19

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Several employees with Cameron County have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a release, eight different employees have tested positive for the virus.

The employees include three from the Juvenile Detention Department, one from the adult probation department, one from the International Bridge System, one from the County Judge’s Office, one from the Economic Development and Community Affairs Department, and one from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Department.

Cameron County continues to be transparent about their employees who contract the virus, however, due to privacy laws, the identities of the employees are disclosed.

“I continue to urge all residents and visitors to Cameron County to please protect yourselves during this trying time of COVID-19,” said Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. “Our COVID-19 case count and area hospitilizations are stable but are not decreasing to an acceptable level.