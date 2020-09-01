Yerberia providing holistic remedies to treat coronavirus symptoms

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — People are turning to natural herbs to treat COVID-19.

“They’re coming around to buy chamomile, basil, pulmonaria,” Spiritual Cleanser and Owner of Harlingen’s Yerberia Nino Atocha Rita Valdez said.



For people sick with symptoms of COVID-19, she recommends a concoction with those three ingredients.

“Boil about a quart of water and you go ahead and divide this amongst how much water you’re boiling,” she explained. “I normally just grasp a little from the tea and pour it in the water and boil it for five to 10 minutes and let it simmer then strain it”

Her shop is still going strong after more than 20 years, due to many people in the community turning to yerberias and holistic shops before considering a visit to the doctor.

“Hispanics, we all believe in herbal medicines for healing,” she said. “This will heal you. It makes you feel a lot better and will shorten the span of the virus for you.”

While such treatments are not promoted by U.S. doctors, herbs and over the counter medicines are not shown to cause harm or worsen symptoms.