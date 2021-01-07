COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed in Harlingen on Friday

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Cameron County health officials announced the Moderna vaccine will be distributed on Friday at Casa del Sol.

During a press conference, held in the city of Harlingen, Health Administrator Esmeralda Guajardo said the vaccine will be distributed at 7 a.m. on a first come first serve basis.

The vaccine will be available to group 1B; which includes people that are 65 years of age or older, or 18 years of age or older with underlying health conditions.

Cameron County Health Administrator Esmeralda Guajardo

Residents are asked to bring their identification. There are also several forms that need to be completed, available in the Cameron County website.

“We expect this is going to go pretty quickly and we are using all the vaccines at this point” said Guajardo.

Cameron County Health has received a total of 3,500 vaccine doses in the last four weeks. Cameron County providers, including Cameron County Health have received a total of 15,650.

Currently, Cameron County Health has 1,000 pending doses. Officials said they are working on a plan to distribute in possible mass distribution event, or a few micro events.

Mayor Chris Boswell, along with local Health Care partners held a press conference to provide the community with information regarding the COVID-19 efforts within the city of Harlingen, including details about the state of hospital capacity, testing, vaccines, and the infusion center.

Watch the press conference here:

To learn more about vaccine allocations in Cameron County, click here.