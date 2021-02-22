UT Health RGV no longer requests proof of residency to receive COVID-19 vaccine

This July 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a vial of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. On Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, Johnson & Johnson has asked U.S. regulators to clear the world’s first single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, an easier-to-use option that could boost scarce supplies. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — UT Health RGV will no longer ask registered patients for proof of residency to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The choice was made based on “guidance recently obtained from State of Texas officials,” according to a press release sent by UTRGV.

In a statement via Twitter, UT Health RGV apologized for not following the State of Texas guidelines and not vaccinating “all eligible patients, despite their place of residence.”

A message to our campus and RGV community: pic.twitter.com/QaebNMFAzL — UTRGV (@utrgv) February 21, 2021

UT Health RGV is not open to new registrations until it can serve the more than 55,000 that are already registered.

If anybody was turned away because of their residency and was already registered with UT Health RGV, they should send an email to covidvaccine@utrgv.edu to be rescheduled.