UT Health RGV no longer requests proof of residency to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — UT Health RGV will no longer ask registered patients for proof of residency to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The choice was made based on “guidance recently obtained from State of Texas officials,” according to a press release sent by UTRGV.
In a statement via Twitter, UT Health RGV apologized for not following the State of Texas guidelines and not vaccinating “all eligible patients, despite their place of residence.”
UT Health RGV is not open to new registrations until it can serve the more than 55,000 that are already registered.
If anybody was turned away because of their residency and was already registered with UT Health RGV, they should send an email to covidvaccine@utrgv.edu to be rescheduled.