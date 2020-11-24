Ghislaine Maxwell in COVID quarantine after prison staffer gets virus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

FILE – In this July 2, 2020, file photo, Audrey Strauss, acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, points to a photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell during a news conference, in New York. Transcripts released Thursday show the ex-girlfriend of financier Jeffrey Epstein was combative and defensive under tough questioning four years ago about her ex-boyfriend’s interactions with underage girls. Ghislaine Maxwell said she “never saw any inappropriate underage activities with Jeffrey ever.” (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

NEW YORK — The one-time girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein has been placed in quarantine at a New York City federal lockup after a staff member there tested positive for the coronavirus.

Prosecutors said in a letter to a judge Monday that Ghislaine Maxwell was isolated last Wednesday as a precaution even though she tested negative.

They said she is not exhibiting symptoms and will be tested again at the conclusion of a two-week quarantine.

The government said she cannot meet with her lawyers during quarantine as she prepares for a July trial on charges alleging she recruited teenage girls for Epstein to abuse.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

