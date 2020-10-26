COVID-19 cases rising across Texas, local health officials prepare for possible second wave

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — COVID-19 cases are rising across the country and in the state of Texas. Local health officials are preparing in case a second wave hits the Rio Grande Valley.

“We have seen here in the Rio Grande Valley probably a 20-30% increase in the last two weeks of people coming to the hospital and being admitted,” said Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez.

With Texas seeing record breaking numbers of COVID-19 cases and Hidalgo County also seeing an increase, Dr. Melendez said they’re already preparing in case a second wave hits.

“We’re still keeping some of the guest workers and nurses that have come down so we have an adequate human resource, and communicating directly to those people that can provide additional resources like state and federal government,” said Dr. Melendez.

Health experts are also fearing a spike in cases and hospitalizations because of the upcoming holidays, which is why they are urging residents to be mindful and get tested.

“Testing continues to be the key, the most important thing that the citizen can do [is] to test early to see if they have the presence of COVID-19 and if they do have COVID-19 to self isolate,” said Dr. Arturo Rodriguez, Brownsville Public Health and Wellness Director.

Dr. Rodriguez said COVID-19 is not going away anytime soon and says one thing they’ve learned from the first wave is that masks work.

“With a right mask such as this one or one that has high filtration you can get above 90% reduction in passing COVID-19 from one person to the other,” said Dr. Rodriguez.

Dr. Melendez and Dr. Rodriguez say they are keeping a close eye on cases here in the Valley and want the community to continue being proactive in an effort to prevent a second wave from happening.