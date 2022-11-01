BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Brownsville has dropped its threat level matrix to a level one due to a decline in COVID-19 cases.

According to a release sent from the city, virus transmission rates have been steadily lowering with less than 50 cases. The vaccination rate in Cameron County is 94.64% for people 65 years and older and 83.8% for those six months and older.

The city encourages residents to resume normal contact with others unless sick.

“Let’s continue having low numbers by remembering to continue practicing safety measures such as remembering to wash their hands, use hand sanitizer, practice social distancing, and wear a mask,” said Dr. Arturo Rodriguez, the city’s public health director. “Citizens are also advised to get their vaccine or booster if they have not done so already, it is the safest and best line of defense against a virus such as COVID.”

Free vaccination clinics are offered by the city of Brownsville. To find a location visit btxcares.com or vaccines.gov.

For more information regarding COVID-19 vaccines (956) 394-0012 or visit the Brownsville Cares website.