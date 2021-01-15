Health officials warn counterfeit vaccines could be deadly

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — As the vaccine rollout increases so do the scams trying to take advantage of people looking for a dose.

“It’s just an individual that you are receiving a phone call from probably identifying themselves as a physician who most likely is not,” said Hilda Martinez Interim President at the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

Martinez said since distributions for the vaccines began, they’ve seen an increase in calls regarding the sales of fake COVID-19 vaccines. She said scammers are targeting those without medical insurance.

“They’re receiving a letter through the mail that they don’t have insurance and they’re contacting these scammers and scammers are just taking advantage of the consumers by taking their money,” said Martinez.

While your personal information could be at risk, health officials warn the fake vaccines could be deadly.

“There’s also the danger that it may be something that is harmful to you,” said Dr. Ivan Melendez, Hidalgo County Health Authority. “It may create an allergic reaction or worse a poisoning so absolutely do not even consider going to an outside source.”

Dr. Melendez said vaccine allocation has already been difficult across the state as it is, which is why he said it’s highly unlikely anyone on the internet has their hands on it.

“It’s a very thorough process to get bonafide and to get access to the vaccine and so I will tell you that there are not any credible sources of people advertising that they have it available,” said Dr. Melendez.

The BBB and Dr. Melendez say the only people distributing the COVID-19 vaccines are health departments. They urge anyone to report any vaccine scams to the BBB or to local law enforcement.

Dr. Melendez advises the community to check their county’s website for more information on vaccine distribution.