HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Selene Guerrero, the South Texas Regional Director for It’s Time Texas stopped by the ValleyCentral Studios to talk about this challenge.

“It’s Time Texas is a statewide nonprofit and we work with communities and cities to promote healthy living. We like to say it doesn’t matter where you live, your age, your race, or your income, we should all have access to those resources that support and prioritize our health,” said Guerrero.

Exercise, for some people, can be a bit intimidating but doesn’t have to be. Just going for a short walk can help boost your health.

“We do have a community challenge that kicks off at the beginning of the year for eight weeks. It is a statewide challenge,” said Guerrero. “We like to recruit what we call our health champions within the community to come out and promote that healthy lifestyle. It doesn’t have to be anything as strenuous as running a marathon it can be something as small as walking your dog or being mindful about how much water you’re drinking.”

It’s Time Texas is being represented by Rio Grande Valley cities. The City of McAllen represented the large cities, the City of San Juan for the medium cities, and the City of Los Fresnos for the small communities.

For more information visit It’s Time Texas.