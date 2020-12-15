Health authorities: A few months until general public sees COVID-19 vaccine

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO) — The COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the Rio Grande Valley, but it could be months before the general public receives it.

Last Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer’s vaccine for first emergency use authorization.

In Texas, Governor Greg Abbott’s distribution plan for the vaccine included frontline health care personnel as the first cycle.

Hidalgo County Health Authority, Dr. Ivan Melendez explained how the distribution will be after the first cycle.

“The next cycle will be the high risk folks, particularly the elderly, then probably early next year for sure during the next quarter the general population will have access to the vaccine,” said Dr. Melendez.

Dr. James Castillo, Cameron County Health Authority said the issue with the vaccine going to the general public has to do with supply.

“It would be great if we could give everyone the vaccine right away but it’s still going to be a few months away before it’s available to the general public,” said Dr. Castillo.

Castillo says even then the general public could be split into categories.

“It depends what you mean by the general public,” Dr. Castillo adds, “there’s probably going to be special categories of the ‘general public’.”

Those groups of categories range from diseases to how old they could be, according to Castillo.

“You’re at risk for severe disease, imagine people on dialysis, imagine cancer patients, imagine people over 85, those of the groups that have been so devastated when they do get sick,” said Dr. Castillo.

Melendez says in the meantime people should not only focus on the vaccine, but also on the the suggested safety protocol.

“Vaccines fall under prevention just like social distancing, wearing facial masks and proper hygiene,” said Melendez.

Although it could be until 2021 that the vaccine is available to the general public, Castillo said everyone should still be taking safety precautions.