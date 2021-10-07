‘He touched everybody’s heart:’ Community hosts vigil for Harlingen teen killed

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Boys and Girls Club of Harlingen held a vigil for a 17-year-old who was the victim of a shooting on Wednesday.

Wednesday night, officers responded to an apartment complex in Harlingen after receiving multiple calls reporting gunshots. Christopher Angel Perales was pronounced dead at the scene.

Friends and family gathered at the Boys and Girls Club of Harlingen basketball court to remember the teen on Thursday evening.

“It’s unimaginable how many lives my brother touched at such a young age,” said Nathaniel Perales, the brother of the victim. “My mom even told me before we came that my brother wanted to make it big and I feel like he did. I feel like he did.”

Coaches for Harlingen High School announced they were retiring Perales’ number 11 jersey in his memory.