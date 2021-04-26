HCSO: Woman killed after husband hits her with car

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—Authorities say a woman died after arriving to the hospital with apparent injuries caused by a vehicle.
According to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra, deputies responded to a local hospital in the city of Mission on Sunday night.
Deputies believe the woman’s husband hit her with a vehicle after an argument.
Guerra said the investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story and will bring you the latest details as soon as they become available.