HCSO: Woman killed after husband hits her with car

News

by: KVEO Digital Staff

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—Authorities say a woman died after arriving to the hospital with apparent injuries caused by a vehicle.

According to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra, deputies responded to a local hospital in the city of Mission on Sunday night.

Deputies believe the woman’s husband hit her with a vehicle after an argument.

Guerra said the investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story and will bring you the latest details as soon as they become available.

