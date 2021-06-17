HCSO: Skeletal remains found near Mission

MISSION, Texas (KVEO)—The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after skeletal remains were found on Thursday morning.
Deputies were called out to Military Parkway and Inspiration Road around 8 a.m. in reference to skeletal remains.
An autopsy has been ordered according the Sheriff’s Department.
This is a developing story and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.