HCSO: Skeletal remains found near Mission

News

by: KVEO Digital Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

MISSION, Texas (KVEO)—The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after skeletal remains were found on Thursday morning.

WEATHER UPDATE: Disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico now likely to become a depression by Friday

Deputies were called out to Military Parkway and Inspiration Road around 8 a.m. in reference to skeletal remains.

CCSO: Third arrest made for murder of man found in Cameron Park

An autopsy has been ordered according the Sheriff’s Department.

Trash service company still behind on brush pick-up after violating contract with Cameron County

This is a developing story and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Throwback Thursday