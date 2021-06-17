HCSO: Skeletal remains found near Mission

MISSION, Texas (KVEO)—The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after skeletal remains were found on Thursday morning.

Deputies were called out to Military Parkway and Inspiration Road around 8 a.m. in reference to skeletal remains.

An autopsy has been ordered according the Sheriff’s Department.

On Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 8:05 a.m., Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Military Parkway and Inspiration Road in Mission, Texas, after Skeletal remains were located in the area. An autopsy has been ordered and the investigation is currently ongoing. pic.twitter.com/tIhgFlz85Z — Hidalgo County SO (@HidalgoCountySO) June 17, 2021

This is a developing story and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.