MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is looking for a man wanted for continuous violence against family.

Authorities are looking for Luis Eduardo Berrones, 26.

According to officials, Berrones is 5 feet 8 inches tall, has black hair, brown eyes, and weighs 185 pounds.

Berrones’ last know location is McAllen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-8477.