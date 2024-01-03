MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was shot by a stray bullet after celebratory gunfire on New Years in Edinburg, authorities said.

A few minutes after midnight on New Year’s Day, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 8600 block of El Cunado Street in Mission, in reference to a gunshot call.

When deputies arrived to the scene they found a 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest. Medical aid was provided to the man and he was transported to a local hospital.

Emiliano Pena/ValleyCentral

Emiliano Pena/ValleyCentral

Witnesses at the scene said they heard celebratory gunfire, just before the man was shot. Investigators responded to the scene to gather evidence and further details.

The man received treatment for his injuries but did not require surgery. He was released from the hospital the next day.

HCSO reminds the public that celebratory gunfire is dangerous.

“Bullets shot into the air can fall back to the ground at lethal speeds, posing a serious threat to people and property,” a release from the HCSO stated. “Celebrate responsibly and avoid gunfire.”

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact HCSO at (956) 383-8114. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at (956) 668-TIPS (8477).