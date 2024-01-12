MONTE ALTO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Rangers are investigating the death of a man who was arrested during a domestic dispute, authorities announced.

Guillermo Rojas, 39, died at a local hospital early Friday morning after he was arrested by Hidalgo County Sheriff’s deputies.

At 2:10 a.m., deputies responded to the 24000 block of Beach Street in Monte Alto in regards to Rojas allegedly choking his 18-month-old son while highly intoxicated.

Guillermo Rojas/HCSO

When deputies arrived to the residence, they observed Rojas bleeding on his driveway.

According to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, Rojas’ stepson hit him over the head with a metal pipe wrench to get him off the 18-month-old boy.

Witnesses told HCSO investigators before he was hit over the head, they observed Rojas squeezing the 18-month-old boy in a locked truck and the child crying in pain.

Family members broke the window to the truck and took the child away from Rojas and into the residence.

Rojas then followed the family members inside the home and started choking his son a second time, witnesses added.

At the scene, deputies attempted to detain Rojas then tased him to gain control.

Deputies were able to place Rojas in handcuffs and shackles. Rojas was placed on a stretcher to receive medical treatment for his head injury by paramedics at the scene.

Paramedics later advised deputies that Rojas was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The child was tended to by paramedics at the scene and did not require further medical attention.

This domestic dispute has been reclassified as an injury to a child.