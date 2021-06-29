HCSO looking for ‘people of interest’ in John Deere tractor theft

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)—The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying three people wanted for questioning in connection to the theft of a John Deere tractor.

According to the Sheriff’s office, the theft took place Sunday, June 20 at the Foremost Paving Company in the city of Elsa.

The green 2019 John Deere tractor, was later recovered South of Mile 12 North on Mile 2 West in Weslaco.

Investigators are trying to identify a man that was seen driving the tractor. He was wearing a neon shirt or a vest.

Investigators are also looking for a man and a woman seen exiting a gray Dodge Charger at the Neighborhood Walmart in south Weslaco, who might have made contact with the driver of the tractor.

If you have any information on this suspect or this case, please call the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.

You can call anonymously to the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers hotline at 956-668-8477.

If the information provided through the Crime Stoppers hotline leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a reward.