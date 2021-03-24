HCSO: Detention will start in-person visitation on March 29

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s office announced visitation will commence on Monday, March 29 for inmates at the Hidalgo County Adult Detention center.

According to a news release, all visitors will have their temperatures checked and all necessary screening procedures will be followed upon entry into the visitation lobby.

Only one visitor will be allowed to enter the visitation lobby and no swapping of visitors will be permitted.

Children’s weekend will be the first complete weekend of every month and only one child will be allowed to visit accompanied by an adult.

Visitation Hours will be as follows:

Monday

Females Infirmary 3, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bravo Cells 12-17 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Charlie Cells 1-11 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Echo 8a.m. to 2 p.m.

Infirmary 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Alpha 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Bravo General Population 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Bravo Cells 1, 2, 6 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Charlie General Population 3p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tuesday

Alpha 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bravo General Population 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bravo Cells 1, 2, 6 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Charlie General Population 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Charlie Cells 13, 19, 20 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Females Infirmary 3 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Bravo Cells 12-17 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Charlie Cells 1-11 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Echo (3pm-9pm)Infirmary 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesday

Gulf 8 .m. to 2 p.m.

Hotel 2 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Echo Cells 4, 5, 8, 15, 34, 42 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday

Echo Cells 4, 5, 8, 15, 34, 42 (8a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Foxtrot (3 p.m. to 9 p.m.)

Hotel 1 (3p.m. to 9 p.m.)

Friday

Foxtrot (8 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Hotel 1 (8 a.m.to 2 p.m.)

Gulf (3 p.m. to 9 p.m.)

Hotel 2 (3 p.m. to 9 p.m.)

Saturday

Delta (8 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Sunday

Delta (3 p.m. to 9 p.m.)

If you have any questions regarding visitation please call 956-381-7900.