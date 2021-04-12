HCSO: Citrus company employee discovers body

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—A man was found dead Monday morning in Edinburg, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.
Deputies responded north of Mile 11 on Rooth Road. Sheriff Guerra said a citrus company employee found a man dead.
HCSO Major Crimes unit investigators said they are conducting a “equivocal death investigation.”
This is a developing story and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.