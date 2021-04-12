COVID INFO COVID INFO

HCSO: Citrus company employee discovers body

News

by: KVEO Digital Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—A man was found dead Monday morning in Edinburg, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

Deputies responded north of Mile 11 on Rooth Road. Sheriff Guerra said a citrus company employee found a man dead.

HCSO Major Crimes unit investigators said they are conducting a “equivocal death investigation.”

This is a developing story and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.

