HOUSTON (KIAH) — Four people are dead in what authorities are calling a possible murder-suicide, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that deputies were called to an apartment at the 9700 block of Cypresswood Drive and discovered four dead with gunshot wounds.

The initial observations by deputies at the apartment were that it appears to be a murder-suicide, Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said that three adults — a man and two women — were in the apartment, along with a 4-year-old child.

Authorities stated that the husband showed up at the apartment and shot his wife, mother-in-law and daughter before shooting himself.

The release adds the couple had been going through a divorce.

The weapon was also recovered at the scene.