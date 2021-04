Penitas, Texas (KVEO)—The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s office said the body of a 28-year-old man was found on Monday in Penitas.

At about 12pm, HCSO Deputies responded to the area of 3 Mile Line and Jara Chinas Road in Penitas. The deceased body of a 28-year-old male was located. The incident appears to be accidental and involves heavy machinery. The investigation is currently ongoing. pic.twitter.com/f02OtdUeI5 — Hidalgo County SO (@HidalgoCountySO) April 19, 2021

According to officials, deputies responded to the area of 3 Mile Line and Jara Chinas Road around noon.

The incident appears to be accidental and involves heavy machinery, according to the Sheriff’s office.

The investigation is currently ongoing.