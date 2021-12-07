HCCSA to giveaway space heaters to residents in need

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Community Service Agency announced they will distribute around 100 space heaters to county residents in need.

According to the agency’s news release residents must meet at least one of the following criteria:

Household with a member over the age of 60

Household with children under the age of 5

Disabled household member

The agency said interested applicants must provide their most recent utility bill, proof of income and/or benefits, and identification for every household member.

Applications can be submitted online at www.hidalgocsa.org.

For more information contact Hidalgo County Community Service Agency at 956-383-6240.