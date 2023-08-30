HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen will host its inaugural Fiesta de Piñatas Sept. 15 and 16.

Alexis Riojas, downtown director for the City of Harlingen, said the fiesta is intended to celebrate Mexican Independence Day.

The two-day celebration will kick off from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Harlingen Municipal Auditorium with a lucha libre wrestling match.

On Sept. 16, the city will host its celebration from 4 to 9 p.m. with michelada sampling, a frijole cookoff, and an artesian market. The celebration will take place at Gutierrez Park on West Van Buren.

The entertainment for Saturday is Texas Desire, Casandra Castillo and Grupo La Lexion.

The City of Harlingen is also partnering with Brownsville to host an El Grito ceremony hosted by the Mexican console of Brownsville.