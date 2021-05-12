Harlingen to host first Pfizer COVID vaccine clinic for kids 12 and up

Olivia Edwards, left, 13, of Flourtown, Pa., gets a bandage from registered nurse Philene Moore after getting a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination at a Montgomery County, Pa. Office of Public Health vaccination clinic at the King of Prussia Mall, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in King of Prussia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The City of Harlingen will host its first COVID-19 vaccine clinic for teenagers 12 and older on Saturday, May 15.

Earlier this month, The Food and Drug Administration has agreed to let adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15 be vaccinated with the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

The Harlingen clinic will be the first in Cameron County for this age group.

The clinic will be held on Saturday, May 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harlingen Convention Center with the help of the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District.

Parents or guardians of the child receiving the vaccine must fill out, and sign the consent form in either English or Spanish. Click here to find the consent form in English and Spanish.

“No pre-registration, appointment, or IDs are required for Saturday’s clinic but parents/guardians/responsible adult must accompany the minor to get the vaccine,” stated the press release.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that children who have received a different type of vaccine, wait 14 days before getting the COVID-19 vaccine.