Harlingen to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic to administer second dose

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The city of Harlingen will be having a COVID-19 vaccine clinic to administer the second dose to those that received the first on February 12 at the Harlingen Convention Center.

According to a release, the clinic is scheduled for Friday, March 12. This will be a drive-thru event at the same location.

Two sessions will be available. The first is from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., for those that had a yellow wristband on February 12, and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., for those that had a green wristband.

Those getting the second dose today will need to bring the vaccine card they were given. If the card was lost or misplaced, they can still get the 2nd dose but it will take longer as the information will have to be verified electronically.

Access to the convention center will be through Brazil Road off of Spur 54. The release states Brazil Road will be closed until 5 a.m. and that everyone must be lined up no later than 10 a.m.