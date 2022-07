HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Fire Department are investigating an afternoon house fire.

Authorities said the fire occurred on the 500 block of West Lincoln.

Fire officials say no one was injured in the blaze, but one dog died in the fire. Two women and a child were able to get out of the house in time.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.