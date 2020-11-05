Harlingen police remembers 7-year-old honorary police officer

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—The Harlingen Police Department remembers a 7-year-old Harlingen Hero that passed away a year ago on Thursday.

Abigail Arias, who battled cancer for three years, passed away Nov. 5, 2019

In a Facebook post the Harlingen Police Department announced her passing with a heartfelt quote:

“Abigail fought her cancer with a relentless attitude and a contagious smile.”

Abigail Arias traveled across the country joining police forces including Harlingen and Freeport. Before she passed, Abigail spent time with Houston Astros star José Altuve. He wore her bracelet during Game 1 of the World Series.

“Abigail Arias was the bravest 7 year old we have ever had the opportunity to meet. Abigail fought her cancer with a relentless attitude and a contagious smile. She served as am honorary Chief of Police for the Harlingen Police Department and had travelled throughout the United States spreading hope and love to everyone she met” reads the written statement from Harlingen Police.