Harlingen police looking for bank robbery suspect

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Harlingen Police say there was a robbery that took place at the Lone Star National Bank.

Officials were called around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday at the 1900 block of Ed Carey Drive in reference to the a robbery.

According to witnesses and video surveillance, the suspect entered into the lobby of the bank and approached a teller.

Bank robbery suspect (Credit: Harlingen police)

The suspect then demanded money from the teller after showing what appeared to be a handgun in his waistband, according to officials.

The teller followed bank safety protocols and complied with the demand.

The suspect fled the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Video surveillance shows the suspect running westbound on Runnels Street and leaving in a gold or silver Nissan pickup truck. No injuries were reported, according to police.

If anyone has any information on this robbery they are asked to please contact Crime Stoppers at 956-425-TIPS (8477).