Harlingen police look to identify person of interest in homicide investigation

News

by: KVEO Digital Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Harlingen police Department

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—The Harlingen Police Department is looking for the whereabouts of man authorities say is a person of interest in a homicide investigation.

According to authorities, the homicide took place on Monday on East Van Buren Avenue and South 19th Street.

Harlingen police said they found a man dead with multiple wounds from an unknown weapon.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man in the picture below. The man was last seen leaving the area and may have vital information relevant to the case.

Credit: Harlingen Police Department

Police ask to please contact Investigator Tovar at 956-535-8867, or 956-216-5940. You may also contact the Harlingen Area Crimestoppers Line at 956-425-8477.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, according to police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday