Harlingen police look to identify person of interest in homicide investigation

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—The Harlingen Police Department is looking for the whereabouts of man authorities say is a person of interest in a homicide investigation.

According to authorities, the homicide took place on Monday on East Van Buren Avenue and South 19th Street.

Harlingen police said they found a man dead with multiple wounds from an unknown weapon.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man in the picture below. The man was last seen leaving the area and may have vital information relevant to the case.

Credit: Harlingen Police Department

Police ask to please contact Investigator Tovar at 956-535-8867, or 956-216-5940. You may also contact the Harlingen Area Crimestoppers Line at 956-425-8477.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, according to police.