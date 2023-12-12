HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Area Educational Foundation is hosting their second annual winter drive this week.

The non-profit is asking for the public’s help to donate warm clothes and winter wear for students in need.

“Demand is big now,” Maru De La Paz, President of the Harlingen Area Education Foundation said.

HAEF decided to make the drive a yearly event after the community came forward with items to donate.

“It’s a big help as we know winter is coming along cold fronts are coming in and out. So, we are very thankful to HAEF for what they are doing for our closet and first of all helping out students,” Sylvia Gonzalez, Family and Community Engagement Director with Harlingen CISD said.

Items needed include slightly used coats, sweaters, gloves and warm winter items.

HAEF’s Winter Wear Drive will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 407 N. 77 Sunshine Strip in Harlingen.

A drive-by drop off option will be available.