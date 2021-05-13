Harlingen man arrested for crash that killed father, son

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)—A 19-year-old was arrested Wednesday following a fatal weekend crash that killed a father and son.

Josiah Anthony Castillo was arrested “without incident,” according to the Harlingen Police Department.

The crash took place at the intersection of E. Harrison Avenue and 6th Street at approximately 12 a.m. EMS, Harlingen Police, and Fire Department responded to the accident.

Upon arrival, officials attended to the injured individuals immediately.

The accident included two vehicles, a Chevrolet and Buick.

The driver and passengers of the Buick were Roel Martinez, 33, a woman, and their 10-year-old son.

Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman and child were transferred to a hospital, where the boy was declared dead.

Harlingen police has not said how Castillo was involved in the crash.

Castillo was charged with two counts of manslaughter and one count of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle and had his bond set at $85,000.