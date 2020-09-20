Harlingen Humane Society pushes for adoptions or animal fosters

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Humane Society of Harlingen in a Facebook Live video pushed for fosters or adoptions for the many animals in their shelter.

Animal fosters help the shelter in two key ways, they provide the animal a break from shelter life and they open up space at the shelter to take in more animals.

Because of COVID-19, adoptions are currently being done curbside.

For more information, or to view the bios of the animals up for adoption, please visit the Human Society of Harlingen’s website.

You can watch their full Facebook live video below.

