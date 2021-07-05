Harlingen fire officials respond to apartment fire

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Harlingen Fire Department is investigating a fire that happened at the Sierra apartments Monday afternoon.

Officials say it was a small structure fire structure that was contained to one apartment, however, three apartments were affected after officials had to remove electrical boxes.

Nobody was in the apartment when the fire happened, and nobody was injured, according to officials.

The Sierra Apartments sent a message to residents to only use the entrance gate.

Fire officials told KVEO the cause of the fire has not been determined.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back soon.