Harlingen CISD receives $1M from Elon Musk Foundation

News

by: KVEO Digital Staff

The Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District building (Source: CBS 4 File Photo)

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—On Monday, the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School district announced that the district received $1 million from the Elon Musk Foundation.

Two weeks ago SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced that he was going to donate $30 million to Cameron County and the city of Brownsville.

Musk said $20 million will go towards schools and $10 million will go towards the revitalization of downtown Brownsville.

On Friday afternoon, Point Isabel Independent School District said they received the first round of the funding.

Point Isabel ISD Superintendent Teri A. Capistran told KVEO that Cameron County School district received one-fourth of the $20 million grant on Friday.

Those $5 million were disturbed to schools based on school enrollment. Capistran said that Point Isabel ISD received about $123,000.

