HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Board of Trustees with the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District announced its new superintendent.

J.A. Gonzalez was selected as the new superintendent by the school board during a special board meeting Wednesday evening.

“Gonzalez has a proven leadership track record and an unwavering dedication to student success,” Harlingen CISD Board President Belinda Reininger said.

Gonzalez has over 25 years of experience in education by making his mark as a teacher, an assistant principal, a principal and Associate Superintendent for Instructional Leadership.

The newly named superintendent also led the McAllen Independent School District for seven years, since 2016.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to serve as Superintendent of Schools at Harlingen CISD. I’m incredibly proud to be part of this team and excited to contribute to the growth and success of our students, staff, and the community,” Gonzalez said.

Born in Laredo and raised in Hebbronville, Gonzalez stayed in the South Texas region for his undergraduate and graduate career.

Gonzalez earned his bachelor’s degree in education from Texas A&M University — Kingsville. He also earned a master’s and Ph.D. in Educational Leadership from the University of Texas – Pan American.

“I’m looking forward to the journey ahead,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez will begin his new role as Harlingen CISD superintendent on Friday, September 1.