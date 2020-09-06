Harlingen choir teacher makes parody video singing a song from “Hamilton” to encourage students

HARLINGEN, Texas – Alfonzo Gonzalez, Assistant Choir Director for Harlingen High School, made a parody video singing “You’ll be back” from the musical “Hamilton”.

Gonzalez was overwhelmed with different feelings and combined them to make a song.

“I was inspired by a lot of fellow educators that I’ve already seen some parodies online and also just the inspiration of “Hamilton” and the success it’s had over the summer since its release and I thought it would be a lot of fun to do something a little bit more relatable to educators and for students alike,” said Gonzalez.

After he made the video, Gonzalez said he wanted to share it.

Gonzalez said, “I actually submitted it to our Director of Music, our Director of Fine Arts Mr. Ronnie Rios and he said ‘this is fabulous, let me show it to our Superintendent’ and then the Communications Department took it from there and said ‘we would love to distribute this video.’”

The video was posted on Facebook and now has more than 4,000 views.

Gonzalez said, “I’ve been getting a lot of feedback from the community from fellow educators, some messages saying ‘thank you for sharing this, it really lifted my spirits,’”

One of the main reasons he made this video was to make people smile.

“I know that these are most uncertain times but the thing that has gotten all of us through this has been music,” said Gonzalez.

The musicians in the school district collaborate with each other and hope to continue finding creative ways to encourage their students.