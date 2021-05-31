Harlingen business eases mask restrictions following customers response

Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during covid-19 pandemic a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home. (Getty)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)—Some businesses in downtown Harlingen were some of many impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.

While some businesses continue to follow mask restrictions, others are taking the lead to ease them.

Owner of House of Frames, Peggy Allen, asked her customers how they felt before easing mask restrictions in her shop.

House of Frames, downtown Harlingen

“From day one I would ask them, “are you okay with me not wearing a mask?” she said.

According to Allen, her customers said yes and most of them took their mask off.

With Governor Greg Abbott’s support and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) approval to ease mask restrictions for those vaccinated, Allen decided it was best to take the lead.

“I just felt like we can take the lead here and make people more comfortable,” she said.

Although Allen gives her customers the freedom to choose to wear a mask or not, she expects them to be responsible.

“If they need to wear a mask, they should and they should know whether they need to or not,” she said.

Other businesses who have removed mask signs or have changed their signs to not required did not feel comfortable speaking about their decision.