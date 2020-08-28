Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

Brownsville police respond to shooting, one dead

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO)—The Brownsville Police Department has confirmed one death following reports of a shooting.

According to police, the shooting took place at 2300 Frankfurt Street, in Brownville around 9:15 a.m. Friday.

Police say one person was found dead at the scene and another was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

It is still unclear what prompted the shooting.

Officials say the case remains under investigation.

No other details have been released, check back for updates.

