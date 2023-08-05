BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mr. Amigo Foundation hosted the hands across the Border event this morning in the middle of the Gateway International Bridge.

There, they celebrated the unity and friendship between Brownsville and Matamoros.

Mexican singer-song writer Alexander Acha is 2023 Mr. Amigo he was in attendance today with his wife.

Brownsville mayor John Cowen and Matamoros Mayor Mario Lopez Hernandez spoke about the positive relationship the two cities share.

“Thank you and may the friendship between Brownsville and Matamoros continue to thrive for years to come, viva Mr. Amigo Viva La Amistad entre nuestras ciudades,” Cowen said.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino said the event is much more than a celebration, it is a symbol of friendship between the two cities.

“It symbolizes and establishes and gives the example of the positive relationship that we ought to have that we do have and that we’re going to continue to have, regardless of what people may say about the border,” Trevino said.

The Mr. Amigo celebrations which started in 1964, have been a tradition since. This year, things were different with events taking place in August instead of February with the charro days celebration.

President of the Mr. amigo foundation Graciela Salazar says this new change will give a weekend of festivities to the Mr. Amigo celebrations.

“We are celebrating another weekend. and that’s what we’re doing. and we’re doing this for our community because we want to showcase more around Brownsville and Matamoros,” Salazar said.

Salazar invites the community to join the celebrations this weekend.